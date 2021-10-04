$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Information Services Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.10. Information Services Group posted earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Information Services Group will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.43. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Information Services Group.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of Information Services Group stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.17. 254,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Information Services Group has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $8.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.48 million, a P/E ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Information Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $309,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Information Services Group by 446.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 372,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 304,043 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Information Services Group by 190.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 77,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Information Services Group by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 29,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

