Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $691.10 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) to post $691.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Summit Materials’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $694.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $687.30 million. Summit Materials reported sales of $645.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Materials will report full year sales of $2.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Summit Materials.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $618.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.28 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on SUM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Summit Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.70.

Summit Materials stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.65. 819,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,071,785. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.29. Summit Materials has a 1-year low of $15.44 and a 1-year high of $37.13.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 2.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 6.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 5.2% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,830 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 2.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,389 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

