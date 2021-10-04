Short Interest in First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTLB) Increases By 66.7%

First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTLB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ FTLB traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $21.36. 4,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,803. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.27. First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF has a 1-year low of $18.81 and a 1-year high of $22.10.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $560,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $562,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF by 124.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 38,642 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 75,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 9,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,918,000.

