Short Interest in Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Increases By 72.5%

Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,000 shares, a growth of 72.5% from the August 31st total of 56,800 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

In related news, major shareholder Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C sold 366,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $6,959,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDP. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum in the first quarter worth $64,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 14.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum in the second quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Goodrich Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $144,000. 68.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN GDP traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,306. The company has a market cap of $340.72 million, a P/E ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Goodrich Petroleum has a 52 week low of $7.71 and a 52 week high of $26.66.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Goodrich Petroleum had a negative net margin of 26.00% and a positive return on equity of 39.82%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.30 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Goodrich Petroleum will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GDP shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goodrich Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist downgraded Goodrich Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Goodrich Petroleum from $13.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Goodrich Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas on properties. It holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

