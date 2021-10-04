Short Interest in Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Expands By 70.3%

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,800 shares, an increase of 70.3% from the August 31st total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

In other Tekla Life Sciences Investors news, President Daniel R. Omstead acquired 6,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.63 per share, for a total transaction of $138,496.89. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 146,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,168,557.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQL. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 430.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 6,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.09% of the company’s stock.

HQL stock traded down $0.27 on Monday, reaching $19.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,946. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.74. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 52 week low of $16.60 and a 52 week high of $22.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Tekla Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.64%.

About Tekla Life Sciences Investors

Tekla Life Sciences Investors operates as a closed-end investment fund or Investment trust. The firm engages in the investment in the life sciences industry. It invests in biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals and healthcare information technology and services.

