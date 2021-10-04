Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blue Bird Corp. is engaged in the designing, engineering, manufacturing and sale of school buses and related parts. It also offers alternative fuel applications with its propane-powered and compressed natural gas-powered school buses. Blue Bird Corp. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Separately, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Blue Bird from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of BLBD stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.88. The company had a trading volume of 72,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,794. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15 and a beta of 1.28. Blue Bird has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $28.90.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.24). Blue Bird had a net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 35.68%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blue Bird will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Phil Horlock bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.26 per share, for a total transaction of $101,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,761,943.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLBD. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Bird in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 92,120.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 57.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

