Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Community Bank System, Inc. is a bank holding company. “

Shares of NYSE CBU traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $70.28. The stock had a trading volume of 221,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,374. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 0.70. Community Bank System has a 1 year low of $54.95 and a 1 year high of $82.53.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $151.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.08 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Community Bank System will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 715.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Community Bank System in the second quarter worth $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Community Bank System by 131.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Community Bank System by 27.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. 70.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

