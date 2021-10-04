Analysts Set Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Price Target at C$72.00

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$72.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. CSFB set a C$72.00 price target on Sun Life Financial and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$72.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock traded up C$1.59 on Wednesday, hitting C$66.65. 1,833,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,082,214. The company has a quick ratio of 516.21, a current ratio of 545.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47. The stock has a market cap of C$39.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.69. Sun Life Financial has a 52-week low of C$51.59 and a 52-week high of C$67.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$65.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$64.76.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.45 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$12.67 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial will post 6.6999992 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

