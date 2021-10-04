CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Receives $40.38 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.38.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAE. Desjardins downgraded CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC lifted their target price on CAE from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America cut CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. TD Securities decreased their price target on CAE from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on CAE from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NYSE CAE traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.57. The company had a trading volume of 206,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,836. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. CAE has a 1-year low of $15.31 and a 1-year high of $32.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.55 and its 200-day moving average is $29.95.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. CAE had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $612.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CAE will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAE. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of CAE by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 907,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,844,000 after buying an additional 115,967 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CAE in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,633,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 786,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,237,000 after acquiring an additional 9,805 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,371,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $103,958,000 after acquiring an additional 269,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.28% of the company’s stock.

About CAE

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

