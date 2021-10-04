BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a decline of 34.0% from the August 31st total of 45,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

MYI traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $14.53. The stock had a trading volume of 70,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,191. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.71. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a 12-month low of $13.22 and a 12-month high of $15.19.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.0515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 7.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 220,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 16,213 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 15.5% during the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 2,501,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,145,000 after acquiring an additional 334,749 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 7,482 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,031,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,166,000 after purchasing an additional 8,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,007 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 11,518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.41% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The company was founded on April 13, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

