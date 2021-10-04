Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $7.89

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.89 and last traded at $7.81, with a volume of 128499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.71.

NHYDY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. AlphaValue raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

The firm has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 7.56%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.

