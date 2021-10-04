Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.00

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.00 and last traded at $7.10, with a volume of 35109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.82.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 81.12% and a net margin of 32.42%. The business had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.28 million.

Swedish Match AB engages in the manufacture and trade of lighters and tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Snus and Moist Snuff; Other Tobacco Products; Lights; and Other Operations. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment produces and markets smokeless cigarettes. The Other Tobacco Products segment manufactures and sells chewing tobacco and cigars.

