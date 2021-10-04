Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.00

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.00 and last traded at $7.10, with a volume of 35109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.
The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.82.
About Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY)
Swedish Match AB engages in the manufacture and trade of lighters and tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Snus and Moist Snuff; Other Tobacco Products; Lights; and Other Operations. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment produces and markets smokeless cigarettes. The Other Tobacco Products segment manufactures and sells chewing tobacco and cigars.
