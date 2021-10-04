Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Short Interest Update

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,640,000 shares, a decrease of 34.4% from the August 31st total of 10,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Shares of WIT traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,211,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,207. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Wipro has a fifty-two week low of $4.74 and a fifty-two week high of $9.80.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 20.35%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wipro will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wipro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wipro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WIT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wipro by 33.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 34,978 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Wipro by 35.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,944,386 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $101,088,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168,869 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Wipro by 92.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 770,527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after acquiring an additional 370,931 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Wipro by 16.5% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wipro by 17.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,444,084 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,177,000 after buying an additional 655,284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

