Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $15.42

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.42 and last traded at $15.58, with a volume of 361990 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.83.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Prosus in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Prosus currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.09 and a 200-day moving average of $19.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

