Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) Short Interest Update

Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS NDBKY traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $11.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,070. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.16. Nedbank Group has a 1-year low of $5.52 and a 1-year high of $13.08.

Get Nedbank Group alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.212 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th.

Nedbank Group Ltd. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Nedbank Ltd. It operates through the following business segments: Corporate and Investment Banking, Retail and Business Banking, Wealth, Centre, and Africa Regions. The Corporate and Investment Banking segment offers a spectrum of transactional, corporate, investment banking, and market solutions.

Featured Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Nedbank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nedbank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.