$160.79 Million in Sales Expected for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) to announce sales of $160.79 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for RBC Bearings’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $159.68 million and the highest estimate coming in at $162.00 million. RBC Bearings posted sales of $146.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will report full-year sales of $669.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $653.80 million to $689.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $744.73 million, with estimates ranging from $689.40 million to $816.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow RBC Bearings.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $156.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.26 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.27%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ROLL shares. Truist Securities upgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist raised RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.25.

Shares of ROLL stock traded up $1.99 on Friday, hitting $216.35. 152,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,279. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.10 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $223.27 and a 200 day moving average of $206.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.23 and a quick ratio of 4.36. RBC Bearings has a 12 month low of $114.49 and a 12 month high of $250.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in RBC Bearings in the second quarter worth about $51,000. 98.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

