Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) will post $1.14 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.26. Canadian National Railway posted earnings per share of $1.04 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will report full year earnings of $4.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $4.73. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.09 to $5.53. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Canadian National Railway.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNI. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Canadian National Railway from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.78.

CNI traded down $1.23 on Wednesday, hitting $116.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,380,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,483. The firm has a market cap of $82.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $98.69 and a 1 year high of $128.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.4827 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.99%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,059,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,241,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803,874 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,161,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,284,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,019 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,673,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,126,260,000 after purchasing an additional 174,248 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,833,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,155,339,000 after purchasing an additional 886,859 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,875,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $724,703,000 after purchasing an additional 938,367 shares during the period. 56.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian National Railway (CNI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.