Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GJNSY. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

GJNSY traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $23.03. The stock had a trading volume of 188 shares, compared to its average volume of 568. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 12-month low of $18.86 and a 12-month high of $26.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.65.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, Pension, and Retail Bank. The General Insurance Private segment offers insurances related to motor, property, accident and health, and leisure.

