SHIELD Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 4th. One SHIELD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, SHIELD has traded up 13.6% against the dollar. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $125,519.07 and $4.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,908.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,398.31 or 0.06948367 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.81 or 0.00343111 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $549.35 or 0.01123225 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.41 or 0.00107159 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $262.65 or 0.00537023 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $202.88 or 0.00414825 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00005939 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.90 or 0.00294225 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

