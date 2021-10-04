Short Interest in Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Expands By 45.0%

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 735,600 shares, a growth of 45.0% from the August 31st total of 507,200 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ CRVS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.80. 4,620,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,106,351. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $9.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.88. The company has a market cap of $203.62 million, a PE ratio of -173.28 and a beta of 1.04.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on CRVS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In other Corvus Pharmaceuticals news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 1,109,644 shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $6,757,731.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc sold 3,000,000 shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $15,120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Natixis raised its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 8,433 shares in the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of oncology therapies. The firm focuses on disabling cancer’s ability to subvert immune attack by inhibiting adenosine in the tumor microenvironment and by blocking its production by tumors.

