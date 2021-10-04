Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Short Interest Up 71.3% in September

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, an increase of 71.3% from the August 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Epsilon Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,734,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Epsilon Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Epsilon Energy by 97.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 20,200 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Epsilon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Epsilon Energy in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. 47.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Epsilon Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Epsilon Energy stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.70. 117,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,736. The company has a market capitalization of $134.12 million, a PE ratio of 43.57 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.12 and a 200 day moving average of $4.57. Epsilon Energy has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $6.80.

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.13). Epsilon Energy had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $7.09 million during the quarter.

Epsilon Energy Company Profile

Epsilon Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and oil reserves. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Gathering System, and Corporate. The Upstream segment includes the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves on properties within the United States.

