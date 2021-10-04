Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB) Short Interest Up 63.1% in September

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, an increase of 63.1% from the August 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 179,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of DNAB traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.91. 280,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,661. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.81. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.35.

Get Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth about $354,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth $354,000.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination target in any subsector within the biotechnology industry.

Featured Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.