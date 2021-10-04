LikeCoin (LIKE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $65,042.00

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 4th. One LikeCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0217 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LikeCoin has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. LikeCoin has a total market cap of $22.94 million and approximately $65,042.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LikeCoin alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 80.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,205.52 or 0.08598830 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00054379 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $138.10 or 0.00282363 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.63 or 0.00113749 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

LikeCoin Coin Profile

LikeCoin (CRYPTO:LIKE) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,058,461,624 coins and its circulating supply is 1,057,688,269 coins. LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . LikeCoin’s official website is like.co

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

LikeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LIKEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for LikeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LikeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.