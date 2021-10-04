Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) to Announce -$0.28 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) to post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Acer Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the highest is ($0.27). Acer Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.51) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acer Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.88). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($1.03). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Acer Therapeutics.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acer Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

NASDAQ ACER traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,379. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.75. Acer Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $5.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.52.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Acer Therapeutics by 6.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 179,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 11,094 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Acer Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $233,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 38.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 16,111 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Acer Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Acer Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 11.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acer Therapeutics Company Profile

Acer Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies for medical needs. Its product pipeline includes ACER-001 Edsivo and ACER-2820. The Edsivo is a type of celiprolol for Vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. The ACER-001 is for the treatment of urea cycle disorders and Maple Syrup Urine diseases.

