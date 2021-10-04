$29.77 Billion in Sales Expected for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to announce sales of $29.77 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for Comcast’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.22 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $28.78 billion. Comcast reported sales of $25.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comcast will report full-year sales of $115.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $113.94 billion to $115.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $123.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $119.37 billion to $137.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Comcast.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $28.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.86.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $56.78. The stock had a trading volume of 14,260,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,487,203. Comcast has a 1 year low of $40.97 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.04. The stock has a market cap of $260.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 44,228 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6.5% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 632,397 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $35,370,000 after buying an additional 38,369 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Comcast by 1.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,245,945 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $185,084,000 after purchasing an additional 37,329 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,560 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 5,037 shares during the period. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $813,000. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comcast (CMCSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.