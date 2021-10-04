Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL) Short Interest Down 42.9% in September

Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the August 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS PGOL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.08. The company had a trading volume of 8,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,155. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.11. Patriot Gold has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.23.
About Patriot Gold
