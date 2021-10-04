Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,200 shares, a drop of 45.4% from the August 31st total of 141,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 420,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of PVCT stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.06. 173,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,544. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.07. Provectus Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $27.05 million, a PE ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 0.60.

About Provectus Biopharmaceuticals

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a development stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of ethical pharmaceuticals for oncology and dermatology indications. Its prescription drugs treats several life threatening cancers including metastatic melanoma, liver cancer, and breast cancer.

