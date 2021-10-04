Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,200 shares, a drop of 45.4% from the August 31st total of 141,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 420,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of PVCT stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.06. 173,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,544. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.07. Provectus Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $27.05 million, a PE ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 0.60.
About Provectus Biopharmaceuticals
