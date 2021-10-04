Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Coverage Initiated at Wedbush

Research analysts at Wedbush began coverage on shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.36.

FL traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.59. 2,603,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,767,276. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.08 and a 200 day moving average of $57.85. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $35.86 and a 12-month high of $66.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.20. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 64,093 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.52, for a total value of $4,071,187.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $229,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FL. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 33,618 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 14,151 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter worth $1,306,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 9.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,259 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the first quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the first quarter worth $830,000. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

