Wedbush Initiates Coverage on Carter’s (NYSE:CRI)

Investment analysts at Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.40.

Carter’s stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $100.16. 550,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,438. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.41. Carter’s has a 52-week low of $79.15 and a 52-week high of $116.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.42.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.95. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The business had revenue of $746.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carter’s will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total value of $288,148.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Carter’s by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,232,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $376,371,000 after acquiring an additional 172,571 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Carter’s by 10.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,922,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $348,798,000 after acquiring an additional 358,572 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Carter’s by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,890,763 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $401,411,000 after acquiring an additional 97,210 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its position in Carter’s by 45.9% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $152,156,000 after acquiring an additional 538,330 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 317.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,536,819 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $158,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,526 shares during the last quarter.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

