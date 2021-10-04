Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.143 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 9.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

LDP stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,138. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.84. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $23.04 and a 1 year high of $27.75.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,144,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,285 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund were worth $31,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

