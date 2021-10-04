Brokerages Anticipate Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.45 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) to post $3.45 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.70 billion and the lowest is $3.24 billion. Thor Industries reported sales of $2.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, December 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full-year sales of $14.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.66 billion to $15.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $14.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.46 billion to $14.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Thor Industries.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The construction company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $1.21. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on THO. Truist Securities increased their price target on Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup raised Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. upgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.44.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Thor Industries by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Thor Industries by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,659,190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $627,780,000 after buying an additional 170,905 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Thor Industries by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,852,000 after buying an additional 28,021 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Thor Industries by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Thor Industries in the 1st quarter worth $572,000. 88.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

THO traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $126.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 749,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.60 and its 200 day moving average is $121.67. Thor Industries has a 1 year low of $78.64 and a 1 year high of $152.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 2.35.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

