DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:DLY)

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of DLY traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $19.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,314. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $20.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.68.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,925,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262,389 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund were worth $58,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

