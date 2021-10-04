Tribe (TRIBE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $276.48 Million

Tribe (CURRENCY:TRIBE) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Tribe has a total market cap of $276.48 million and $11.74 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tribe coin can currently be bought for $0.61 or 0.00001244 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Tribe has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 80.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,191.25 or 0.08550612 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00054050 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $138.02 or 0.00281571 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.77 or 0.00113777 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Tribe Coin Profile

Tribe (CRYPTO:TRIBE) is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

