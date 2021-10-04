Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wedbush

Research analysts at Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Steven Madden to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.30.

NASDAQ:SHOO traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 665,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,439. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.43, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.96. Steven Madden has a 1 year low of $19.74 and a 1 year high of $45.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.17. Steven Madden had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $397.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.04 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Steven Madden will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHOO. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the first quarter worth approximately $2,459,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 875,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,619,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 120.0% during the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,650,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,479,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 2.6% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 308,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,506,000 after acquiring an additional 7,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 0.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 621,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,802 shares during the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

