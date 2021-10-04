SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.08.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

Shares of SAIL traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,347,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,846. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.66 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.70 and its 200-day moving average is $48.01. SailPoint Technologies has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $102.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $170,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Cameron Mcmartin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,877 shares of company stock valued at $3,900,284 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,844,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 22.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $382,000.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.