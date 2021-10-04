Hypertension Diagnostics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDII) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Hypertension Diagnostics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDII) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a drop of 52.7% from the August 31st total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of HDII stock traded up $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,940,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,270. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02. Hypertension Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.08.
About Hypertension Diagnostics
