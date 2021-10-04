Hypertension Diagnostics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDII) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Hypertension Diagnostics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDII) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a drop of 52.7% from the August 31st total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of HDII stock traded up $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,940,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,270. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02. Hypertension Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.08.

About Hypertension Diagnostics

Hypertension Diagnostics, Inc engages in the business of plastic reprocessing. It provides pelletized resin and clean shredded and ground plastics material through its subsidiary. The company was founded by Jay N. Cohn and Stanley M. Finkelstein on July 19, 1988 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

