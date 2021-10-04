Class Acceleration Corp. (NYSE:CLAS) Short Interest Update

Class Acceleration Corp. (NYSE:CLAS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a drop of 50.3% from the August 31st total of 17,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 29,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

CLAS traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.73. 1,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,724. Class Acceleration has a 1 year low of $9.46 and a 1 year high of $9.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.70.

Get Class Acceleration alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Class Acceleration by 30.2% in the second quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 477,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 110,732 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Class Acceleration by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 368,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after buying an additional 187,758 shares in the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Class Acceleration by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 299,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Class Acceleration during the first quarter worth $2,738,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Class Acceleration in the first quarter worth $2,099,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.95% of the company’s stock.

Class Acceleration Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Woodside, California.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Class Acceleration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Class Acceleration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.