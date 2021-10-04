RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, a drop of 51.5% from the August 31st total of 78,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.90. The company had a trading volume of 234,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,484. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.90. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th.
About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
