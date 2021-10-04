RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, a drop of 51.5% from the August 31st total of 78,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.90. The company had a trading volume of 234,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,484. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.90. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75.

Get RiverNorth Opportunities Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIV. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 104.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 43,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 426.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period.

About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.