Royale Finance (ROYA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $186,031.00

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One Royale Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0721 or 0.00000147 BTC on major exchanges. Royale Finance has a total market cap of $722,701.70 and $186,031.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Royale Finance has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Royale Finance

Royale Finance’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Royale Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Royale Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Royale Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

