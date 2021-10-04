MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Receives $39.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.33.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MYTE. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.
Shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.82. 157,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,803. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 1 year low of $24.94 and a 1 year high of $36.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.
