MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Receives $39.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.33.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MYTE. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.82. 157,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,803. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 1 year low of $24.94 and a 1 year high of $36.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 211,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 44,451 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 991,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,157,000 after purchasing an additional 68,195 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 337.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,016,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,276,000. 21.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

