Brokerages Set Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) PT at $40.80

Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on CUBI. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Customers Bancorp stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,184. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.07. Customers Bancorp has a one year low of $11.86 and a one year high of $44.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.52.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $155.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.17 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 28.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CUBI. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 64.8% during the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,104,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,053,000 after acquiring an additional 434,151 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,996,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the second quarter worth $14,831,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 18.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,560,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,863,000 after acquiring an additional 242,377 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 53.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 421,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,430,000 after acquiring an additional 145,972 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.