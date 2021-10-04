Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) Receives $50.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.20.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SBTX shares. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silverback Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Silverback Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Get Silverback Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ SBTX traded down $1.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.05. 641,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,579. The company has a market cap of $352.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03. Silverback Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $63.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.76.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.16). Equities research analysts forecast that Silverback Therapeutics will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,298,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $408,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Silverback Therapeutics by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 377,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,665,000 after purchasing an additional 170,948 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its stake in Silverback Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 173,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Silverback Therapeutics by 97,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

About Silverback Therapeutics

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Silverback Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silverback Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.