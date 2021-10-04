Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Avient (NYSE:AVNT) to Hold

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avient Corporation provides specialized and sustainable material solutions. Avient Corporation, formerly known as PolyOne Corporation, is based in CLEVELAND. “

NYSE:AVNT traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.17. 336,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,046. Avient has a twelve month low of $29.03 and a twelve month high of $54.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.19.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Avient had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avient will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Avient in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avient in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Avient during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avient by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Avient by 735.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

