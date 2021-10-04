Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.24% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Apyx Medical Corporation is an energy technology company. It provides products in the cosmetic and surgical markets. The company’s Helium Plasma Technology is marketed and sold as Renuvion(R) in the cosmetic surgery market and J-Plasma(R) in the hospital surgical market. Apyx Medical Corporation, formerly known as Bovie Medical Corporation, is based in FL, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on APYX. JMP Securities raised their target price on Apyx Medical from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Apyx Medical in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

NASDAQ APYX traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.13. The stock had a trading volume of 81,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,018. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.89 and its 200 day moving average is $10.24. Apyx Medical has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $14.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.02 and a beta of 0.90.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.25% and a negative net margin of 37.10%. The firm had revenue of $11.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apyx Medical will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 2.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 160,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apyx Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 1.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 518,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 83.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares during the period. 56.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apyx Medical Company Profile

Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME).

