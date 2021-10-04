Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) CEO Sells $250,600.00 in Stock

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $250,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Sabre stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,950,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,086,389. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Sabre Co. has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $16.88.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.07. Sabre had a negative net margin of 83.81% and a negative return on equity of 442.63%. The firm had revenue of $419.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.30) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 405.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sabre Co. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sabre from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Sabre during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Sabre during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Sabre during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Sabre during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Sabre by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter.

About Sabre

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

