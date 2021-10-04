Marietta Wealth Management LLC Acquires 88 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,492 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.9% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 182,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $565,932,000 after buying an additional 32,843 shares during the last quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 520.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 49.4% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 853 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 14,028 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $48,259,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 price objective for the company. Truist dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,158.05.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,118,206. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com stock traded down $90.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3,192.99. The stock had a trading volume of 169,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,454,298. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,881.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3,390.01 and a 200 day moving average of $3,363.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The company had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

