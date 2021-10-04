Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. BFT Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the second quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the second quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the second quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

JNJ traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $158.72. 359,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,082,603. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.68. The company has a market cap of $417.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

