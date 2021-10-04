Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKKY) Short Interest Update

Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKKY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SKKY traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.60. The stock had a trading volume of 15,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,821. Skkynet Cloud Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.11.
About Skkynet Cloud Systems
