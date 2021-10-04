Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKKY) Short Interest Update

Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKKY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SKKY traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.60. The stock had a trading volume of 15,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,821. Skkynet Cloud Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.11.

Get Skkynet Cloud Systems alerts:

About Skkynet Cloud Systems

Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc develops software related systems and software maintenance services. The company was founded on August 31, 2011 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Skkynet Cloud Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skkynet Cloud Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.