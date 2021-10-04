Short Interest in Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Declines By 50.0%

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SEPJF remained flat at $$52.61 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 799. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.58. Spectris has a one year low of $30.39 and a one year high of $55.28.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SEPJF shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Spectris Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, development, and supply of measuring instruments and controls. It operates through the following segments: The Malvern Panalytical platform, The HBK platform, The Omega platform, and The Industrial Solutions Division. The Malvern Panalytical platform provides products and services that enable customers to determine structure, composition, and quantity and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production or during the manufacturing process.

