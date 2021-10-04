Short Interest in Resolute Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) Drops By 41.4%

Resolute Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,702,200 shares, a decline of 41.4% from the August 31st total of 2,904,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 41.2 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Resolute Mining in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS RMGGF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.32. 3,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,955. Resolute Mining has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.39.

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Africa and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa. The company is also involved in the prospecting and exploration of minerals.

